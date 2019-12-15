The Red Hot Chilli Peppers announced on Instagram that John Frusciante is rejoining the band.

The guitarist, who quit more than a decade ago, is taking back his place in the band as Josh Klinghoffer leaves.

"The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past 10 years, Josh Klinghoffer," the Instagram post revealed.

"Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us."

Advertisement

"We also announce, with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group," the group's Instagram account continued.

When Frusciante announced his departure in 2009, he explained that the band was on an "indefinite hiatus" and the other band members were supportive of his decision.

John Frusciante will replace Josh Klinghoffer. Photo / Getty Images

"They are supportive of me doing whatever makes me happy and that goes both ways. To put it simply, my musical interests have led me in a different direction," the guitarist said in a statement.