New Zealand tonight had its first sneak peak at the first Bachelorette.

The leading lady's silhouette is revealed in the first promo for the upcoming reality show.

But not her identity, which TVNZ is keeping tightly wrapped up during the build to screening.

So what can we glean from this mysterious second teaser?

Advertisement

She has long, brunette-looking hair, is wearing high heels and a short dress and is, of course carrying a bouquet of the show's signature roses.

New Zealand has been given a sneak peak at their first Bachelorette. Photo / Supplied

READ MORE:

• Premium - Anna Murray: The Bachelorette Australia serves up a plot twist

• ZM's Wild Card contestant for The Bachelorette revealed

• Revealed: Lavish home where The Bachelorette is being filmed

• The Bachelorette New Zealand: Six women worthy of the role

TVNZ hasn't yet announced the air date, but given the start of the marketing campaign, and last week's announcement of series sponsors, we can expect it to be over summer.

Internationally, The Bachelorette is a top-rating format, that has attracted a number of high-profile women, including Australian pop star Sophie Monk.

In New Zealand, Three delivered three seasons of The Bachelor NZ, before dwindling ratings resulted in the network dropping the series.

A Karaka house once owned by former Rich Lister Eric Watson is the Bachelor Pad for TVNZ 2's first series of The Bachelorette. Photo / Supplied

But not before it gave the country one of our greatest national love stories - Art and Matootles.

Art Green met Matilda Rice on season one of The Bachelor NZ in 2015, and the couple married and welcomed their first child earlier this year.

It also delivered some less successful pairings, including the season two shocker, when Jordan Mauger dumped Fleur Verhoeven just 72 hours after she was named the show's winner, beating Nazanin Khanjani.

Advertisement

In 2017, Zac Franich chose Viarni Bright as his love match, but the pair split a year later. Franich is now married to former children's television presenter Erin Simpson.