Rapper Cardi B took to Instagram over the weekend to share her extreme present for hubby Offset.

The Instagram video showed 5000 US$100 notes hidden in an empty fridge. "So, everyone's sayin' you got every car, every jewelry, you got everything, you got every shoe - what else can I give somebody who got everything?" she began saying throughout the video.

Offset acted very surprised by his wife's generous birthday present. Photo / Instagram

After Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, does the typical 'you didn't have to get me anything' Cardi B replies: "I know I don't have to give you this money, but I don't know what to give you and I gotta give you something."

"Happy birthday, but don't expect no Christmas gift from me. Ain't no Christmas gift. Only for the kids," she continues.

It wasn't long before the I Like It singer was quickly slammed on Instagram for the large amount of cash.

"Just think there's people living on the streets, nowhere to go, money could have really helped people in real need," one commented.

"What about giving the money to someone who needs it? To a Charity? To someone fundraising for a life changing operation? A homeless person? Money is not happiness!" another added.

The couple celebrated Offset's 28th birthday in Los Angeles where they were seen throwing dollar bills at strippers as well as into the club crowd.