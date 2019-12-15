Taylor Swift has been locked in as the second headliner for next year's Glastonbury Festival.

The Lover hitmaker took to social media today to alert her fans that she will be the main act on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 28, 2020.



"I'm ecstatic to tell you that I'll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary - See you there!," Swift captioned a post on Instagram of her holding the Glastonbury Free Press announcement with the headline: "Sunday night Taylor made for Glastonbury!"

She will join fellow headliner and former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney who will play on the Saturday night, while Diana Ross will fill the "legends" slot on the Sunday.

Swift's post was followed by a video announcement shared by Glastonbury promoter Michael Eavis who said: "She's one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We're so delighted."

Taylor Swift. Sunday night headliner. Glastonbury 2020. pic.twitter.com/SHp9A4GG4w — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) December 15, 2019

Meanwhile, over the weekend Swift threw the "most aggressive holiday party" to mark her 30th birthday.

Swift said she felt "so lucky" to have marked her milestone birthday with some of her closest friends - including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Jack Antonoff, Martha Hunt and Gigi Hadid - with a festive-themed bash.

"Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind ... I just seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree* (sic)," she posted on Instagram.

Swift previously admitted she is approaching her thirties with a healthier outlook.

Speaking before her birthday, she said: "I'm really excited about it. I've heard really good things about your thirties. Feeling a bit more secure ... a bit."

And Taylor believes her age has helped her to analyse "toxic messages" about her body and improve her relationship with body positivity.

"One thing going into my thirties that I'm really stoked about is I now can really recognise and diagnose toxic messages being sent to me by society, by culture about my body," she added.

"I'm a woman, I'm not a coat hanger. I need to feel healthy in my life, and I need to take pleasure in food, and I need to not use my body as an exercise of control when I feel out of control in my life."

- additional reporting Bang Showbiz