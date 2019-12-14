Songstress Demi Lovato has fired rumours of releasing new music soon after her rehab comeback.

The 27-year-old has bounced back to the social world by teasing news of her new music on Instagram, according to Mirror UK.

She dropped the biggest of hints to her fans by sharing a photo of a black screen with the caption: "The next time you hear from me, I'll be singing...."

Lovato's manager Scooter Braun shared the singer's post to say just how proud he was, while Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, 15, poured out her support by commenting: "YES".

Demi recently turned her life around after she was rushed to hospital in July 2018 following a suspected opioid overdose.

After her near-death experience, she was hospitalised for 12 days and later checked into rehab for three months.

Speaking to Teen Vogue editor in chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Demi said: "What I see in the mirror [is] someone that's overcome a lot.

"I've been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter.

"I don't see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown in their way."

The talented singer is also set to star in a new Netflix movie with Will Ferrell called Eurovision, marking her first acting role since 2013.

