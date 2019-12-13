Actress Elizabeth Hurley is slightly hesitant about filming an Austin Powers reboot.

In a new interview, Hurley who originally played British agent Vanessa Kensington in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery in 1997, opened up about her reservations of appearing in another film, reports Fox News.

"I don't think anybody wants to step back and recreate something when they're 20 years older," Hurley revealed to BuzzFeed. "I think if there's a way that something's organically progressed, but I don't think anybody wants to run around in costumes they were wearing 20 years ago."

Actress Elizabeth Hurley and actor Michael Myers. Photo / Getty Images

Rumours of a reboot surfaced last year when Mike Myers talked about a potential fourth instalment "looking good".

Hurley is set to star as Morgan le Fay in Marvel's Runaways.