Archie Yates, star of Jojo Rabbit has been cast in the lead role in the upcoming Disney+ reboot of Home Alone.

Yates joins Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Rob Delaney (Catastrophe) who have also been cast in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jojo Rabbit was Yates' first role. He played Yorki in the Fox Searchlight film directed by Taika Waititi.

The plans were announced in August for the reimagining of the classic 1990s films.

Ellie Kemper, left, and Rob Delaney will play Archie Yates' character's parents in the film. Photos / Getty Images

The reboot is set to have a different plot to the original, which starred Macaulay Culkin and Joe Pesci. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter the new film with centre around cash-strapped parents (Kemper and Delaney) as they go head to head with a child who has stolen a valuable heirloom.

When the news of the reboot was announced earlier this year, Culkin took to Twitter to react to the news.

Dan Mazer (Dirty Grandpa) is slated to direct the project alongside SNL writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, who are writing the script.

The film is likely to be called a different title, although it is labelled Home Alone for now.

Filming is set to start in Canada early next year.