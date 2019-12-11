Manure mean

Chicken poop has a strong and suffocating smell of ammonia that's hard to stand for more than a few minutes. The odour causes vomiting, headache, and irritation to even stress and depression. The toxicity of chicken poop was taken advantage of by Abbotsford, a city in British Columbia, Canada. In 2013, in a depraved attempt to drive out homeless people from the streets of Abbotsford, city workers dumped a truck of chicken poop and spread it over a patch of land that homeless people used to camp. And in 1893, during the French occupation of Thailand, French troops built a small prison cell in Laem Sing. The holding cell was on the ground floor. Above this was a chicken coop. The floor of the coop was perforated so bird poop would rain down on the poor prisoners below. The prison was known as Khuk Khi Kai, or "chicken poop prison". (Amusing Planet)

Invitation accepted

Trevor Hardy writes: "Probably a good idea to look at your mail box sign to make sure important words haven't faded away! I see someone followed the invitation and delivered some junk mail."

True short facts

1. Fewer than two Nigels were born in the UK in 2016. This is down from the "peak Nigel" year of 1963 when there were 5529.

2. A survey at the University of Bath has found that married heterosexual men are unhappy when they're the sole breadwinner, but even more unhappy when their wife earns more than they do.

3. In 1944, a Finnish soldier escaping the Russian Army took 30 times the dosage of methamphetamine designed to keep soldiers awake. He managed to ski 400km surviving on only a raw bird and some pine buds, and when he got to hospital a week later his heart rate was 200BPM.