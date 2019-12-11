The director sprinkles his work with references to the films he loves. That's probably why the barbershop sequence in The Irishman ends with a shot of flowers reminiscent of Vertigo.

This article contains spoilers for

The Irishman (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Departed (2006)

The Aviator (2004)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gangs of New York (2002)

Casino (1995)

Related articles:

Goodfellas (1990)