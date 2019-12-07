Sports stars Kayla Cullen and Shaun Johnson tied the knot today at a luxury French-inspired chateau at Byron Bay.

The Silver Ferns and former Warriors stars' star-studded nuptials took place at Deux Belettes, known as the French House, 165km south of Brisbane.

"Hidden on a quiet country lane surrounded by tropical fruit plantations and rainforest, a rich and evolving tapestry of pebbled pathways and stone walls, this luxury private guest house and wedding venue is living poetry," the venue's website states.

Anna and Jay Reeve were guests at the wedding. Jay was the MC. Photo / Instagram

Guests included Kiwis and Warriors star Adam Blair and wife Jess, influencer couple Dani Robinson and Logan Dodds, and influencers Anna and Jay Reeve, who was the MC.

The happy couple had their own cheeky hashtag for the big day - #onejohnson4life.

Reeve shared a photo of herself and her husband wearing bucket hats with the words 'The Johnsons' emblazoned on them - a party favour for guests.

Earlier, Cullen shared photos of gifts for her bridesmaids - white sets of pyjamas with their names monogrammed on them.

She then shared photos of her having a champagne breakfast with the women.

An Insta story posted by Cullen two weeks ago and titled My Last Rodeo had all the hallmarks of a hen's party.

Cullen spoke to Spy in August about her loved-up life with Johnson, who now plays for the Cronulla Sharks.

She has been living with Johnson in Sydney since June and juggling wedding plans from there.

As well as supporting Johnson in his games, maintaining fitness, great skin, hair and perfect teeth were her main goals ahead of the nuptials.

At that point she revealed her bridesmaids would be netball alumnae Tuāinē Keenan, Phoenix Karaka, Kaity Alexander and Darrell Tapa'au.

"Organising my bridesmaids from Sydney has been a breeze as they are really helpful and willing to lend a hand wherever they can," she said.

"I'm quite lucky as all my bridesmaids are around about the same size as me and we all wear size 10 shoes. I also ordered all the bridesmaid dresses off the rack in the same size as they are quite a relaxed and easy fitting dress."

Johnson's groomsmen included his brothers and father, Paul.

The bridesmaids' breakfast.

Cullen's gifts for her bridemaids.

She said she was having her dress custom-made but was keeping the designer and look secret until her big day.

Not surprisingly given the location, the weather's looked good for the ceremony. Reeve's story said it was "frickin' hot" today.

At 10am (local time) it was 28C with zero chance of rain.