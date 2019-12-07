Harvey Weinstein has violated the conditions of his release, according to The Post.

On Friday, prosecutors asked the judge to hike the producer's bond from $1.52 million to $7.62 million.

67-year-old Weinstein looked shocked as he limped into Manhatten Supreme Court with the help from his team of lawyers.

Assistant DA Joan Illuzzi-Orbon said Weinstein's whereabouts had been untraceable on at least 56 different occasions — including during a Manhatten outing on October 16.

He has a two-part device: a bracelet and a signalling device.

"The bottom line, judge, is this man could fly out on a private jet which he does and go to another country," she said.

#HarveyWeinstein leaving court this am after prosecutors said he has violated his release conditions 56 times & asked the judge to increase his bail to $5million in cash (from $1m). Defense denies violations and argues his Bedford home doesn’t have enough cell towers. #Weinstein pic.twitter.com/MFwLd4VwgN — Marta Dhanis (@MartaDhanis) December 6, 2019

Illuzzi-Orbon asked for the increase to either $5 million cash, $10 million insurance company bond or $50 million security bond. He's allegedly sold $60 million in property in the last two years and flies private.

Weinstein's defence lawyer Donna Rotunno insisted that he never purposely violated the conditions, and that there aren't enough cell towers near his home in Bedford. She admitted he forgot to bring his signalling device on one trip out to Manhatten.

Justice James Burke ordered both parties back to court on Wednesday to decide his ruling.

Harvey Weinstein is facing up to life in prison on five counts of predatory sexual assault, criminal sex act and rape. His is expected to go on trial January 6.