The live-action version of the Disney animated classic Mulan has a new trailer.

The movie, directed by New Zealand's own Niki Caro (The Whale Rider) was filmed across different locations in New Zealand and China.

The new trailer showcases the movie's beautiful landscapes and incredible costume design.

Yifei Liu stars as Mulan. Photo / Walt Disney Studios. Photo / Walt Disney Studios

Sticking close with the animated version's storyline, the Emperor of China declares one man per family must fight in the Imperial Army against The Northern Invaders.

Hua Mulan (Yifei Lu) stands in for her Dad who is too sick to fight in the war, going undercover as a man.

Mulan's journey from daughter to warrior is shown throughout the trailer. "It's my duty to protect my family," her character says.

Along the way, Mulan's mental and physical strength is tested as she strives to bring honour to her family.

The movie was filmed across New Zealand and China locations. Photo / Walt Disney Studios

The cast features an international array of actors. Donnie Yen plays Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee stars as Bori Khan, Yoson An plays Cheng Honghui, Gong Li is Xianniang and Jet Li stars as the Emperor.

Mulan opens in New Zealand cinemas on March 26, 2020.