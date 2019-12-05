The Rafter family packed up and shipped off six years ago but now the popular Aussie family are set to return.

Amazon Prime Video has announced they are reviving the series and will begin shooting in Sydney next year.

Titled Back to the Rafters the show will "offer the next chapter" on the Rafter family and will reunite all the stars of the Australian drama, including series leads Rebecca Gibney and Erik Thomson.



"Dave and Julie have created a new life in the country with youngest daughter Ruby, while the older Rafter children face new challenges and Grandpa Ted struggles to find his place," reads the official press release on the show. "As Dave enjoys his new found freedom, Julie must reconcile her responsibilities to the family. They might not be under the same roof, but the same honesty, love and laughter bonds them more tightly now than ever before."

APV did not reveal when the series would begin streaming.