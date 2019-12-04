Sorry ladies, Hollywood heartthrob Channing Tatum has revealed that he won't be performing in the Magic Mike Live shows in Australia.

Speaking on Sunrise, with Magic Mike's choreographer, Alison Faulk, the 39-year-old actor admitted that he no longer has the same muscly physique he had in the movies.

"[I've got a] dad bod, man! I got a kid now, this is what it is," he said, referring to his six-year-old daughter, Everley, who he had with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Channing Tatum announced the live all-male strip shows based on his hit films of the same name will head to Australia next year.

"I can't have a full-time job of being in the gym anymore!" he added.

He also told the presenters how much effort the men have to put in to be Magic Mike Live performers.

"It is a full-time job. It isn't just working out, it is diet, it's everything. It is a lifestyle.

"What you see in Magic Mike [the film] is me holding it together for two weeks. As soon as they cut in the last scene, I'm like, 'Where are the cheeseburgers?'"

While the actor worked out and got in shape for the movie, Channing revealed the performers in Magic Mike Live are "like Olympic athletes" all year round.

Magic Mike Live has already played to sellout crowds in Las Vegas and London, next heading to Berlin.

It will tour Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth next year.

Tatum, who described the show as "equal parts empowering and exhilarating," is the show's producer, curator and co-director.

The world's largest Spiegeltent, The Arcadia, is being built for the Australian tour, with the announcement teasing: "Magic Mike Live unfolds in front of, behind and above the audience, enveloping patrons in an unforgettable, 360-degree, whirlwind of dance, comedy and extraordinary acrobatics."

Co-director and choreographer Alison Faulk has worked with Janet Jackson, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Madonna and Jennifer Lopez.

Dates and ticket prices for all Australian shows are available from ticketmaster.com.au.

