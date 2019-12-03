Robert De Niro has defended co-star Anna Paquin's small speaking role in The Irishman.

Oscar-winner Paquin stars as the daughter of De Niro's character, Frank Sheeran, a real-life mafia hitman and war veteran who worked for infamous Teamsters union leader Jimmy Hoffa and the Bufalino crime family.

Critics were quick to take to social media to express their outrage when they learned that Paquin had only six words of dialogue and spent only ten minutes on screen, throughout the three-hour-and-29-minute epic.

Martin Scorcese's film tells the true story of Hoffa's murder, after which Paquin's character, Peggy Sheeran, finally speaks to her father.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• 'Absolutely no': Martin Scorsese hits back at claims The Irishman would work better as a TV series

• Premium - The weekend in film: The Irishman reviewed

• What the critics are saying about Martin Scorsese's new film The Irishman

• Trailer released for Martin Scorsese's The Irishman starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci

"Why? Why?" Peggy asks Frank in the film.

"Why what?" Frank says.

"Why haven't you called Jo?" she says.

Everyone is attacking Scorsese for the fact that Anna Paquin has one speaking line in THE IRISHMAN when they should be mentioning that she's doing some of the best work in the film. — Daniel but make it Festive (@DanDoherty_7) November 27, 2019

Having finally seen The Irishman, I’ve been checking out the takes. It must take a certain mind to see that laconic, wounded, incredible Anna Paquin performance and go: “OMG, she has no lines, lol.” — Ali Arikan (@aliarikan) December 2, 2019

When people interpret Anna Paquin's silence in The Irishman as an artistic misstep and not a scathing indictment on the type of man who raised her pic.twitter.com/0b9nfUNvWi — John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) November 29, 2019

The takes on Anna Paquin's silence in THE IRISHMAN are so bad. For Scorsese, whose characters can't stop talking, her silence is the ultimate rebuke. She refuses to give her father a blowout -- there's no catharsis at all. There is no peace, no rest, no absolution. pic.twitter.com/r1Dr81122e — Jason Adams (@JAMNPP) December 2, 2019

De Niro has praised Paquin's performance and contribution to the film in an interview with USA Today.

"She was very powerful and that's what it was," he said.



"Maybe in other scenes there could've been some interaction between Frank and her possibly, but that's how it was done. She's terrific and it resonates."

De Niro's comments come after Paquin herself took to Twitter to address rumours she was forced to appear in the film.

"Nope, nobody was doing any 'ordering,'" she said. "I auditioned for the privilege of joining the incredible cast of @TheIrishmanFilm and I'm incredibly proud to get to be a part of this film."

Advertisement

Nope, nobody was doing any “ordering”. I auditioned for the privilege of joining the incredible cast of .@TheIrishmanFilm and I’m incredibly proud to get to be a part of this film. https://t.co/yx54jE4ugy — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) November 9, 2019

Paquin previously responded to the outrage over her small speaking role, in an earlier interview with the MailOnline.

"I think a lot can be said without words. I think sometimes a look is worth a thousand words and the internalised judgement that [Peggy] has passed on her father is not something that she would be able to verbalise, not at that stage of her life," she said.

"She'd need 20 years of therapy to be able to explain to him why he was a problematic parent. But it was really interesting, it was a bit of a challenge but one that was incredibly exciting for me."