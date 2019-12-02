It was one of the biggest shows of the year, and now Chernobyl is set to debut on free-to-air television.

HBO's award-winning miniseries will debut on Prime this December after wowing audiences around the world following its initial release in May.

Starring an ensemble cast led by Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard and Emily Watson, the gripping five-part series tells the historical story behind the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of April 1986, and the unprecedented clean-up efforts that followed.

One of the worst man-made accidents in history, the massive explosion released radioactive material across Belarus, Russia and Ukraine, and as far as Scandinavia and western Europe.

The series follows the tragedy from the moment of the early-morning explosion through the chaos and loss of life in the ensuing days, weeks, and months.

Created and written by Craig Mazin, Chernobyl was lauded by critics, receiving 19 Emmy Award nominations and winning three gongs for Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Directing, and Outstanding Writing, with Harris, Skarsgard, and Watson also receiving acting nominations.

If you missed it at the time, or you just want to watch it all over again, Chernobyl will screen on Prime over five consecutive nights at 8.30pm starting December 8.