Rihanna has shared a video of her chance encounter with her friend Sir Paul McCartney on a flight after Thanksgiving.

The pair, who collaborated on Kanye West's 2015 track FourFiveSeconds, were reunited in first class aboard a flight from New York to London.

Rihanna recorded a video of their playful meeting and later shared it to her 77 million Instagram followers, and it was later posted by metro.co.uk.

"I'm about to put you on blast, Mr McCartney. How are you on this flight?," Rihanna asks the former Beatle, who is shown standing in the aisle in front of her seat.

Advertisement

McCartney laughs in reply, asking: "What's going on here? Who is this filming me?" before Rihanna responds: "Who is this peasant filming this legend?"

McCartney was recently confirmed as one of the headline acts for next year's Glastonbury Festival, which will mark the iconic five-day event's 50th anniversary.

Meanwhile, Rihanna continues to work on the highly anticipated follow-up to her 2016 album Anti. NME report it is expected to be a reggae album influenced by Bob Marley.