Olivia Jade Giannulli has made her return to YouTube in the wake of the US college admissions scandal.

The 20-year-old social media influencer uploaded her first video since her actress mum Lori Louglin and designer dad Mossimo Giannulli were accused of bribing the University of Southern California for her daughters acceptance, according to Fox News.

The short video titled "hi again" shows Giannulli speaking about the recent scandal.

Giannulli explained that she had a hard time returning to the social platform: "I know (there's) something that needs to be addressed.

"The reason for (my absence) is that I'm legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now."

"A part of me is like, 'Should I come back to YouTube right now?' Because it's been so long, and I actually really, really miss it. Like, I genuinely miss filming," she said. "I feel like a huge part of me is just not the same, because this is something that I'm really passionate about and something I really like to do, but I also didn't know."

"I debated for 7 or 8 months, like, 'Well, if I can't talk about it, is there a point in coming back and not being able to say anything?'" she told her viewers.

She continued: "There's no point in me just talking for 10 minutes to the camera about how I wish I could say something when I really can't. So, I'm going to leave it at that."

"Moral of the story is I've missed you guys so much, and I'm just really excited to start filming again and to start uploading, and I really hope you enjoy the vlog."

The YouTuber said that making the choice to return was "so hard."