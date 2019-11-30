The entire cast of the Disney musical My Son Pinocchio saw their faces up in lights on a giant digital billboard in Auckland today.

More than 100 kids from 57 Auckland schools gathered below the LUMO billboard at the intersection of Wellesley St and Victoria St this morning, ahead of My Son Pinocchio's run at the ASB Waterfront Theatre from December 19-22.

Photo / NZ Herald Michael Graig.

The show is produced by Encore Theatre Collective, a new youth theatre company formed by four Auckland-based enthusiasts between the age of 23 and 26.

The unique photo opportunity saw the entire cast receive top billing and marked a novel way for each individual performer in their striking stage costumes to be featured on the billboard.

Photo / NZ Herald Michael Craig.

"Today was a once in a lifetime experience that these kids will never forget and to have so much support from their fellow cast members and family was really rewarding," said Encore Theatre Collective producer Claudia Bartlett.

"We're really excited about our passionate young cast seeing themselves in such a larger than life way and enjoying their first taste of fame."