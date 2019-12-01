Get your dancing shoes on and prepare for doll domination, The Pussycat Dolls are returning to New Zealand next year.

The group have recently reunited and are making their way to New Zealand as part of the So Pop arena shows in May 2020.

Fans can look forward to belting out their hits like Don't Cha, When I Grow Up when Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt, and Carmit Bachar perform.

"I love all my girls so much and I cannot wait to show you what we've got in store for you. It's been a long time coming but this feels like the perfect time to remind the world what it means to be a Pussycat Doll," says Nicole Scherzinger.

The band made their return to the stage on X Factor UK: Celebrity, where Scherzinger is a judge. They are embarking on a reunion tour of the UK in April 2020.

The last time the Dolls played a show in the NZ was in 2009, supported by then-rising-star Lady Gaga.

It's not just The Pussycat Dolls to get excited about on the So Pop lineup. Steps, Jesse McCartney, and Smash Mouth, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor are also on the stacked lineup of pop performers.

Fresh from reuniting in 2017, British dance-pop group Steps will perform in New Zealand for the very first time. Their jams include Chain Reaction , Tragedy and 5,6,7,8.

California surf-garage band Smashmouth will no doubt cause a frenzy when they take the stage to sing their iconic songs I'm A Believer and All-Star, which feature on the Shrek movie soundtrack.

Another act to get excited about is 2000's pop heartthrob Jesse McCartney, who fans will know from his songs Beautiful Soul and She's No You.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, the artist behind the smash-hit Murder On The Dancefloor, is on the lineup too and will be performing back in NZ for the first time since the early 2000's.

So Pop has two shows in New Zealand, one in Auckland on May 2 at Spark Arena and a Christchurch show on May 3 at Horncastle Arena.

Tickets go on sale 1pm December 9, and presale information is available from Frontier Touring.

SO POP'S FULL LINEUP: The Pussycat Dolls, Steps, Jesse McCartney, Smash Mouth, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Alice DJ, Whigfield, Reel 2 Real ft. The Mad Stuntman, Samantha Mumba.