Kanye West has dropped the music video for Closed on Sunday and — like the song itself — it's a family-themed affair.

Released last month, the song is the fourth track on West's ninth studio album, Jesus Is King.

The rapper had teased the "world premiere" of the new video on Twitter earlier in the week, Fox News reports.

He chose Thanksgiving Day to release it and members of his family play a starring role.

Filmed on West's ranch in Cody, Wyoming, the video first depicts West keeping watch as his wife Kim Kardashian and their children sleep nestled in a crevice of a rocky landscape. The family of six then walk hand-in-hand across a stone plateau.

The song, which quickly gained popularity for its mention of the Chick-fil-A restaurant chain, addresses family values and references West's faith.

"Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A," run the lyrics. "You're my number one, with the lemonade."

Kris Jenner emerges from an all-terrain vehicle. Image/ YouTube, Kanye West

West also takes a swipe at the social media platform Instagram, singing: "Hold the selfies, put the 'Gram away. Get your family, y'all hold hands and pray."

Members of West's wider family — including Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner and West's father Ray — also make an appearance, emerging from a line of Sherp all-terrain vehicles before standing together in a large group.

Kanye West is surrounded by members of his extended family. Image/ YouTube, Kanye West

Later in the video, we see West standing alone on a rocky outcrop before he sinks to his knees, bows his head and then raises his hands as the lyric "I pray to God that he'll strengthen my hand" is heard.

The video concludes with West and Kardashian's daughter North screaming "Chick-fil-A" across the landscape.