Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon has shared an image of the badly bruised eye she sustained after she slipped and fell last week.

The 73-year-old — who is campaigning for politician Bernie Sanders in his bid to secure the Democratic nomination for next year's US election — used her injury to make a political point about America's healthcare system.

"I'm lucky," she wrote on Instagram. "I have Medicare to cover my visit to ER. Everyone deserves the same, not access, not pathway to, not option.

"M4A saves $. Nobody loses their home because of cancer, no rationing insulin. You know, like the rest of the free world. #Bernie2020".

Sarandon's comment obviously hit its mark, with many people commending her post's message.

@traceydunwoodie wrote: "Ouchie get well soon - i am so lucky in uk we recieve nhs treatment".

While @yoricollection responded with: "Omg!!! What a great way to get your message out there. Totally agree! That black eye tho!".

Others were simply concerned for the actress' wellbeing.

@priceemma wrote: "Geez,Louise! You really hurt yourself Hope u feel better soon xxx" and @jackshellradio wrote: "One hell of a smoky eye. Keep healing, Ms. Sarandon. You are beautiful."

Sarandon first posted about her injuries last Friday, sharing two images that showed a huge lump above her eye and the beginning of a bruise forming.

She revealed then that her accident had caused her to break her nose, injure her knee and suffer a concussion and apologised that she wouldn't be able to join Senator Sanders for a campaign rally in New Hampshire last weekend as planned.

"A little slip = concussion, fractured nose, banged up knee. So, looks like I won't be able to meet the folks in New Hampshire with Senator Sanders tomorrow," she wrote.

"I'm really sorry I'll miss that opportunity but here's what I'd hoped to say:

"This is an emergency. Ask the scientists, the farmers, the creatures in the sea. Ask all those who have lost their homes from hurricanes, flood and fire, ask the endless stream of climate refugees, and the people of Flint, San Juan, and Standing Rock. This is a emergency. Ask the mothers who have lost their children to the opioid epidemic or because of the price of insulin. Ask the mothers who have lost their kids to gun violence in schools, in churches, in their bedrooms. This is an emergency. Ask those separated from their families at the border, or those separated from their loved ones by an unjust, racist, for-profit prison system. This is an emergency when our young people have no hope for education, for dream-making, because of insurmountable student debt. When teachers are forced to have additional jobs and when 40 hours of honest labor can still leave you in poverty. When homophobia, Islamaphobia, transphobia and racism take lives, that is an emergency.

"This is not the time for a "pathway" to or "framework" for incremental change. Emergencies require bold, visionary leadership. Senator Sanders believes in us and that together a better world is possible. He has been fighting for social, racial and economic justice his entire life, long before running for President, often before it was acceptable. Now it's time for us to fight for him."