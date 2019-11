Babies of the 00s, your prayers have been answered: the Pussycat Dolls are officially back together.

Social media posts by both Nicole Scherzinger and The Pussycat Dolls Instagram page confirm that the band is back together.

The girlband is said to be reuniting on the UK X Factor stage, of which Scherzinger is a judge.

The Pussycat Dolls had 0 bad songs, if we’re being honest. — Nick (@nicksawaboy) November 26, 2019

The band, known for noughties bangers such as "Don't cha", "Stickwitu" and "Wait A Minute", broke up in 2010 so they could all pursue solo careers.