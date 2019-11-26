Lizzo arrived at the American Music Awards carrying the world's smallest hand bag - and her legion of fans loved it.
The tiny bag – which appears no bigger than a matchbox - quickly appeared in thousands of social media gags and memes and was even awarded its own Twitter and Instagram pages following the show.
The hip-hop and R&B star posted a photo of her on the red carpet carrying the bag by her fingertips, explaining it was a "bag big enough for my f**** to give."
The 31-year-old later confirmed the bag was one of "only three in the world" and joked that she had "a lot" inside, saying: "I got tampons in here, a flask of tequila, some condoms…"
