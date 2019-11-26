Lizzo arrived at the American Music Awards carrying the world's smallest hand bag - and her legion of fans loved it.

The tiny bag – which appears no bigger than a matchbox - quickly appeared in thousands of social media gags and memes and was even awarded its own Twitter and Instagram pages following the show.

The hip-hop and R&B star posted a photo of her on the red carpet carrying the bag by her fingertips, explaining it was a "bag big enough for my f**** to give."

The 31-year-old later confirmed the bag was one of "only three in the world" and joked that she had "a lot" inside, saying: "I got tampons in here, a flask of tequila, some condoms…"

Below are some of the reactions from fans around the world who were taken by the tiny fashion accessory.

I can’t believe Lizzo carried my self esteem on the AMA’s red carpet pic.twitter.com/SfhMMTQ6MZ — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) November 24, 2019

Me holding all of the f*cks I have to give near & tight in case of an emergency: #AMAs @lizzo pic.twitter.com/XdITzl0bxr — Kamie Crawford (@TheRealKamie) November 24, 2019

lizzo brought my life savings to the #AMAs! pic.twitter.com/jTvKsWWkZL — PAPER Magazine (@papermagazine) November 24, 2019

Lizzo carried the amount of support BTS received from international award shows this year #AMAs pic.twitter.com/j83KfNsgA9 — 사라•Sarah (@SarahJaneCheeky) November 24, 2019