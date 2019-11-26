McStats

Geographically extreme McDonald's franchises

Northernmost: Rovaniemi, Finland

Southernmost: Invercargill, New Zealand

Easternmost: Gisborne, New Zealand

Westernmost: Samoa

The lowest McDonald's, 396m below sea level, is in the Israeli village of Ein Bokek, near the

One moment, caller

Pannier plea

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: