The joys of living with a teenager

You may have a delightful 8-year-old, but a teenager is just around the corner. These parents share on Twitter what it's really like:

1. Last night:

18: Hey mum don't let me forget I have a test in English tomorrow.

Me: Okay.

Advertisement

Hours later

Me to 18: Don't forget you have a test in English tomorrow.

18: Oh my God mum, stop bugging me! It's so annoying!

2. At the airport. Just kissed 13-year-old son on his forehead. He reacted like Dracula getting impaled by a wooden stake.

3. Can anyone recommend a good wine that pairs well with a teenager's shitty attitude?

4. Just texted my teenager to remind me what parental control password I'd set and that she'd figured out, so I could get into my own Netflix.

5. Teen tried to make a dramatic exit by slamming my door, but there was a towel on the knob. No slam, and no dignity for her as I died laughing.

6. My kid: "Can I do some chores to make some money?" Also my kid, when asked to clear her own plate: "Ugh, why do I have to do EVERYTHING?"

Advertisement

Plastic not so fantastic

Photo / Supplied

A property developer in the Chinese city of Changsha has been slammed by homebuyers for deceiving them with promises of natural vegetation and a "park lifestyle", they were expecting the public area to look like an idyllic paradise. However, all they got was a fake lake made out of a blue plastic that creates an illusion of a lake when seen from above, but it's not exactly what residents were hoping for.

Colouring's in at the salon

A reader from Pukekohe writes: "I arrived a bit early at hair salon for a new colour, so was gowned up and offered a coffee. I asked if I could also have some colour books. Apprentice returned with my coffee and other goodies, plus a Women's Weekly turned to the puzzle page. She whispered, 'sorry we don't have any colouring books'. Immediately I said 'that's a pity. I brought crayons'. Stylist next to me explained to her that I wanted books to choose a hair colour."