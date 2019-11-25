On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A property developer in the Chinese city of Changsha has been slammed by homebuyers for deceiving them with promises of natural vegetation and a "park lifestyle", they were expecting the public area to look like an idyllic paradise. However, all they got was a fake lake made out of a blue plastic that creates an illusion of a lake when seen from above, but it's not exactly what residents were hoping for.
Colouring's in at the salon
A reader from Pukekohe writes: "I arrived a bit early at hair salon for a new colour, so was gowned up and offered a coffee. I asked if I could also have some colour books. Apprentice returned with my coffee and other goodies, plus a Women's Weekly turned to the puzzle page. She whispered, 'sorry we don't have any colouring books'. Immediately I said 'that's a pity. I brought crayons'. Stylist next to me explained to her that I wanted books to choose a hair colour."