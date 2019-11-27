Each week we invite music lovers to share seven songs that have shaped their life. This week, we speak to Kiwi music legend Peter Urlich, following Th' Dudes recent induction into the New Zealand Music

1. Fever – Peggy Lee

2. Fly Me to the Moon – Frank Sinatra

3. A HARD DAY'S NIGHT – The Beatles

4. SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL – The Rolling Stones

5. WHOLE LOTTA LOVE – Led Zeppelin

6. GOOD VIBRATIONS – Beach Boys

7. ZIGGY STARDUST – David Bowie