A new Uber Eats commercial starring Kim Kardashian and Sharon Strzelecki (aka Magda Szubanski) has been hailed as a "masterpiece".

In the ad, the two foxy females, who are both wearing netball outfits, discuss what they're ordering from Uber Eats before Sharon tries to teach Kim how to properly say "noice", reports News.com.au.

It's honestly worth watching just to hear Kim say "chicken schnitty with chips and chicken salt".

I never thought I’d see @KimKardashian and @MagdaSzubanski as Sharon Strzelecki in an #UberEats ad wearing netball bibs and pronouncing “noice”. I don’t know what to do with this. — Bridget McKernan (@bridget_mck) November 24, 2019

Lisa Wilkinson revealed last night on The Project that the commercial was filmed in Los Angeles and took 12 hours to shoot, with 150 staffers on set.

The early feedback from viewers is that it was worth the effort, with people praising the ad on social media.