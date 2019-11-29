I LOST MY BODY (Netflix)

This bizarre French feature-length animation about a severed hand's search to find its body won the Critics' Week prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

It tells two stories in tandem: the hand's escape from a Parisian laboratory and the life of its owner.

It's based on the novel Happy Hand by Guillaume Laurant, who won an Oscar nomination for his screenplay for Amelie. Streaming from tomorrow.



COMMUNITY (TVNZ OnDemand)

This comedy ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2015, and now fans can relive it in its entirety.

Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs, and Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) lead a star ensemble of comedic actors.

The premise: a former lawyer finds solace in a study group he forms at a community college to win over a student he admires, forming an unlikely group of misfits. Ready to binge from tomorrow.



THE REPORT (Amazon Prime Video)

Adam Driver, Jon Hamm and Annette Bening star in this fact-based deep dive into the CIA's use of torture following the events of 9/11, and the man fighting to publish a report about it.

Advertisement

Driver plays US Senate researcher Daniel Jones, who is fighting to uncover the truth of intelligence services' use of "extreme interrogation techniques".

Scott Z. Burns (Contagion) directs with Steven Soderbergh producing. Streaming from tomorrow.



BRASSIC (SkyGo)

This Northern England-set, must-watch comedy is about the trials and tribulations of Vinnie (Joseph Gilgun) and Dylan (Damien Molony), two best mates grappling with their life of crime and transition to adulthood.

Dylan throws a spanner in the works when his girlfriend wants him to ditch the town for a fresh start elsewhere.

The first episode is available on SkyGo for Rialto subscribers from Sunday at 8.30pm.