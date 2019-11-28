Long neglected by Hollywood, fans of the classic whodunnit are in for a treat with the release of Knives Out, a lovingly subversive ode to 1970s-style, all-star ensemble whodunnits, the most iconic of which were

The Detective: Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc

The Nurse: Ana De Armas as Marta Cabrera

The College Student: Katherine Langford as Meg Thrombey

The Teen Internet Troll: Jaeden Martell as Jacob Thrombey

The Writer/Director: Rian Johnson

The Daughter: Jamie Lee Curtis as Linda Drysdale

The Trophy Husband: Don Johnson as Richard Drysdale

The Trustafarian: Chris Evans as Ransom Drysdale

Five other classic whodunnits