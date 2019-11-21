British singer-songwriter James Blunt is returning to New Zealand for two shows next November.

The You're Beautiful hitmaker is coming back to Aotearoa to perform songs from his new album Once Upon A Mind released this year.

He will play a show on November 25 2020 at Auckland's Spark Arena, before heading down to Christchurch to play at the city's Town Hall on November 27.

It is 15 years since Blunt released his 2004 debut album Back To Bedlam, which earned him 5 Grammy nominations and 2 Brit Awards.

Eager fans can snap up tickets during Frontier Touring's presale from 12pm Tuesday November 26. Tickets go on sale for the general public Tuesday December 3 at 12pm.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketek for the Christchurch show and Ticketmaster for the Auckland show.

Full event information can be found on Frontier Touring's website.