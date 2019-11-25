No, it's not a typo, no they're not an Irish folk-singer, yes they are Lee Mvtthews - don't miss the 'v' - one of New Zealand's premier "electronic bass music" acts.

In 2011 Tom Lee was a slither away from taking up a small-town New Zealand butcher's apprenticeship, seven years on his life is following a very different path - a debut album, Bones, has a fair bit to do with that.

Awards, residencies, tours, vinyl and prime-time slots at some of our biggest music festivals - it's no exaggeration to say Lee and partner Graham Matthews are one of the premier names on the New Zealand drum and bass scene right now.

Found out what they've been through and where they're going on this week's episode of the Stoked Podcast.

