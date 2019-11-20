On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
• Authors don't like to visit little libraries because they don't get paid. Bookstores often pay.
• The "sexy librarian" trope has caused incidences of sexual assault by men who can't tell the difference between porn and reality.
• Old ladies keep libraries in business. Old ladies who read are the best. Old ladies who can tell you exactly which page features the most gruesome murder scene are the very best.
Lofty goals
Robot spreads cat poo
A reader writes: "My daughter bought a robot vacuum cleaner and set it to vacuum the carpets at 2am each night picking up cat and dog hair the pets had dropped. Worked well until one night one of the cats had a poo on the carpet and the robot smeared it all over the family room floor."