Fans of the art-metal rockers Tool now have two shots at seeing the band live.

The band have announced they will play a second show at Auckland's Spark Arena on Saturday, 29 February due to "overwhelming demand".

It's no surprise fan interest is high. It's been seven years since the Californians last performed in New Zealand and their new album, the long awaited Fear Inoculum, has been critically well received with many pundits reckoning it was worth the 13-year wait.

The first show, which was announced last week, is the night before, Friday, 28 February and tickets for both shows go on sale tomorrow at 2pm.