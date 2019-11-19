The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon asked Twitter to share the best burns they've given or received #ThatWasCold.

1. "My mother once told me she thought three kids was the perfect number. I'm her fourth."

2. "After my heavily pregnant wife and I explained to our 2-year-old daughter about how her new baby sister was in "Mummy's belly", she looked over at me and said " ... baby in daddy's belly too?"

3. "I have pale skin. An Uber driver was trying to find me in a crowd, called me and asked "Is that you in the white leggings?". I wasn't

