Parents are embarrassing

1. A cycling holiday with my parents in the 80s, my dad wearing a pair of far too short shorts and when getting off his bike flashed his testicles at the entire cafe. Remember my mum shouting "Peter! Your balls!"

2. On holiday in Malta, my dad took us all on "family walk". Two hours later, lost and with light fading a black helicopter appeared, hovered above us, shone his search light and the loud speaker boomed......"you are in a military live fire zone".

3. It was the 70s and my dad (working class lad made good) rocked up at a very posh restaurant. Was told jeans weren't allowed so he took them off. There. In front of the maitre d' and guests.

4. Was at a local nightclub and it was past my curfew. I was cutting shapes on the dance floor when the DJ stopped the music to announce "Helen, your mum called and you need to go home."

5. My mum is a trained operatic singer, as well as being a teacher at my primary school. So every assembly when the school sang songs, you could hear her above the entire school, and every student would turn to look at me. Embarrassing at the time, but retrospectively kind of proud.

6. When I was 11, I left the house and made it to the school bus without my coat, despite it being below freezing, once the bus was moving I claimed victory, until my father overtook us, did a handbrake turn in the road to make it stop, then boarded the bus to hand me my coat.

7. Went down injured in a rugby match and saw my mother running onto the pitch yelling "are you okay" and "he's my son". It took me a decade to hold my head up in the club. A decade later I went to tackle a second row and my fiancee yelled out "leave him alone, you're too big".

