More than 30,000 people packed Western Springs today as Janet Jackson topped the all-star bill at ZM's Friday Jams Live - and yes it is on a Sunday night.

The sun is out, and fans are ready to relive their favourite hip-hop and R&B acts from the 90s and early 2000s.

Jackson will bring her epic star power to the Western Springs stage, with a career spanning decades. She's known for her elaborate stage shows and her flawless choreography. Her set closes the show.

The bill also includes hitmakers The Black Eyed Peas, known for their multitude of chart-toppers including Where Is The Love? and I Gotta Feeling. The band is joined by new singing recruit Jessica Reynoso, who has taken the reigns after Fergie's departure.

50 Cent is also performing, and fans will no doubt dance up a storm to his hits including Candy Shop and In Da Club.

Jason Derulo will bring his ripped physique and mad dancing skills to the stage, taking fans back with his early 2010s songs It Girl, Ridin' Solo and In My Head. He's also starring in the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats alongside Judi Dench and Taylor Swift, set for release later this year.

Girl power on the line-up is served with the artists Keri Hilson and Brandy. Hilson is a critically acclaimed songwriter, having penned songs for Britney Spears and Mary J Blige alongside her own solo hits including her girl-power anthem Pretty Girl Rock. Brandy will bring fans straight back to the days of singing into your hairbrush to her duet with Monica "Boy Is Mine".

Two true nostalgic drawcards of the evening are Sisqo and J-Kwon. Sisqo just turned 41, and he's best known for his 1999 hit Thong Song. J-Kwon promises a high-energy set, getting the crowd hyped as the first act on the bill and will reprise his 2004 song Tipsy.

Joining the stacked lineup of international talent are Kiwi stars Savage and Scribe. Savage's hit Freaks will undoubtedly go off, and Scribe's hit Not Many will get fans off their feet.

The show is hosted by Fatman Scoop and DJ Horizon, who will get keep the energy up in between performances.