Author of The Handmaid's Tale Margaret Atwood is returning to New Zealand this summer for a speaking tour.

The author, who celebrates her 80th birthday today, will be in the country this February to promote the global publication of The Testaments. The novel, published in August, is Atwood's sequel to her 1985 novel.

Margaret Atwood is returning to New Zealand in February to promote her sequel to The Handmaid's Tale. Photo / Supplied

The Testaments continues the main character Offred's story and is set fifteen years after the conclusion of The Handmaid's Tale.

The author is more popular than ever thanks to Hulu's adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale, which screens on Lightbox in New Zealand and stars Elisabeth Moss. She has collectively published more than fifty books of fiction, poetry and critical essays.

The three show tour of New Zealand will make stops in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. It begins in Wellington on February 10 at the Michael Fowler Centre, before

Atwood heads to Auckland on February 11. The speaking tour concludes with a Christchurch date on February 12 in Christchurch.

Elisabeth Moss and Alexis Bledel star in the series adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale. Photo / Supplied

Fans can expect to hear direct from the author about her award-winning career as a writer, and Atwood will share why she decided to return to Gilead with The Handmaid's Tale sequel 34 years later.

She says: "I am so happy to be returning to New Zealand, where I have spent so much time in the past, and where readers have always been so warm and welcoming."

Pre-sales begin at 12pm on Monday November 25, and tickets go on sale to the general public 12pm Friday November 29.

If you're under 25, you're in luck – 25 tickets will be given away to each show on the day to those under 25s.

For more information on the upcoming shows, visit margaretatwoodlive.co.nz.