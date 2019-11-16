Kim Kardashian West has opened about her "normal" married life with Kanye, sharing that he's taught her a lot about "saying no to things" since they tied the knot five years ago.

Speaking to Stellar ahead of the launch of her KKW Fragrance line for Myer, the reality star said she often uses Kanye as a sounding board for professional ideas.

"We love working together," Kim, who has four children with the rapper, told the publication.

"I want to do a campaign, and I'll run an idea by him … I think we work together more than people would even assume," she said, adding that he "knows what he likes", which helps her make decisions.

Advertisement

The couple, who have two daughters and two sons — North, 5, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and six-month-old Psalm, were married in 2014 after dating for two years.

"He's very definitive on what he likes – I can be indecisive. (I'll ask) 'Which font do you like better?' He'll know exactly which one, or he'll find something even better," Kim said of working with Kanye.

She went on to explain that away from TV screens and red carpets, their relationship was just like any other couple's, describing Kanye as being a man of simple pleasures.

"Kanye and I just get along. He's very simple. If I bring him a warm brownie and ice-cream, he's very happy, and that'll win me points for, like, a good week.

"And he lets me watch my TV shows that I want at night," she added.

"Even when he wants to watch Rick And Morty all night long, and I want to watch

Dateline, he lets me watch Dateline."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim said that being with the rapper has taught her a lot about "standing your ground".

Advertisement

"I actually have learnt a lot from my husband about saying no, and standing your ground on what you believe in, and not compromising for anything less than what you truly want to do," she told the publication.

And just like regular couples, Kim and Kanye aren't exempt from the odd argument.

Just last month, footage emerged of the couple fighting over Kim's Met Gala dress being "too sexy".

The row was aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and saw Kanye questioning Kim's skin-tight Thierry Mugler "naked" dress, leaving her with severe anxiety before the couple attended Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour's annual Costume Institute benefit.

It started as Kim, 38, was in a fitting for her wet-look custom outfit by Mugler, which featured a cinched-in nude-coloured corset underneath.

Jesus Is King rapper Kanye, 42, was clearly not impressed by the revealing design. "I just made this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls, looking at my wife," Kanye said. "Like, 'Oh, my girl needs to be like the other girls, showing her body off.'"

He continued, "I didn't realise that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and loved, and the father of now, what — about to be four kids?"

"A corset is like a form of underwear," West said. "It's hot. It's like, it's hot for who, though?"

An infuriated Kim was clearly not impressed, accusing Kanye of being "negative". "So the night before the Met, you're gonna come in here and say that you're not into a corset bust?" she said.

"I'm getting really bad anxiety. What are you talking about? I don't need any more negative energy for you to now say that you're not into me in a tight dress."

The argument ended with Kim muttering that he was being "absolutely ridiculous".