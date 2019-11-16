Shaun Wallace is a Chase genius, but one question about his good friend and show host Bradley Walsh left the Dark Destroyer stumped.

In an interview with the Herald, Wallace says the popularity of The Chase is predominantly down to host Bradley Walsh's humour and his ability to relate with the audience.

But while Wallace believes he knows his colleague reasonably well, there was one difficult question about Walsh that stumped the Dark Destroyer.

Herald reporter Will Trafford threw a curve ball at the former Mastermind champ.

"What was supposed to be the original name of Bradley Walsh's character on Coronation Street?" Trafford quizzed Wallace.

Confident in his knowledge, Wallace answered "Danny Baldwin".

Unfortunately for Wallace, Danny is the current name of Walsh's character.

The answer is Vic, with Walsh revealing he requested his character's name be changed to Danny in memory of his late father.

THE DARK DESTROYER'S RISE TO THE TOP

Wallace's rise to fame hit a number of roadblocks, including the racial discrimination he suffered while on the show Mastermind.

The Dark Destroyer explains he was written off from the start simply because of the colour of his skin.

He told the Herald it eventually worked in his favour with other contestants underestimating his ability.

"The advantage I had when I was doing quizzes before was the fact I was black because people used to underestimate my intelligence by the colour of my skin.

"When I won Mastermind the game, I was the first person of colour to apply for the show. The only people who knew I stood a chance was my friends because they knew how good I was."

Wallace is in New Zealand to promote his autobiography.

He is also hosting the 20th annual New Zealand Pub Quiz Championships, organised by the quiz company Believe It Or Not.