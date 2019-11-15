The Osbournes get asked "every three months" to revive their reality TV show.

Kelly Osbourne has teased there may be a chance that she and her famous relatives - including her father Ozzy, mother Sharon and brother Jack - will let the cameras into their lives again for another instalment of the popular programme.

Speaking to people.com, the 35-year-old reality TV star said: "I'm not joking, every single year about every three months or so someone else gives us another offer and we keep saying no. It keeps coming 'round. Right now there's another offer on the table and I think this is the closest we've ever come to accepting one. But whether that will happen or not, I don't know."

READ MORE:

• Ozzy Osbourne 'thought he'd be dead' before his 40th birthday

• Ozzy Osbourne bans Donald Trump from using his music

Advertisement



However, the family don't want to rush into a decision as they have "other people" to think about - including Jack's three children with his ex-wife Lisa.

She explained: "We've got other people to think about. My brother's got three kids. Do we want that life for them without them being old enough to choose if they want to do it or not like my brother and I were."



Kelly was just 15 years old when the show launched on MTV and, although it only ran from 2002 until 2005, she couldn't believe how successful it was with viewers.

She said: "The first season was such a magical time in my family's life because we had no idea what we were doing. We had no idea that the show would be so successful. When I signed the contract for MTV, I was 15 years old and to see what it turned into, we didn't know how people would perceive us or anything.

"And then suddenly wake up one day and literally be one of the most famous 16-year-olds in the world just being yourself.

"I think that is the most raw and vulnerable you will see any family on TV. And then it all kind of was like an explosion of too much reality for us."