Shaun Wallace, star of The Chase, says he's sorry for jinxing the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup.

The "Dark Destroyer" arrived in New Zealand yesterday and spent the day in Whangarei with a scheduled show in the city last night before visiting Eden Park this morning.

An avid All Blacks fan, Wallace, from the UK, caused a stir in his home country when he donned an All Blacks jersey during the fateful match between England and New Zealand during the Rugby World Cup.

"I did a good luck video which I sent to NZ and I think I probably jinxed it. So Kieran, I'm really sorry mate," Wallace said.

"I really wanted them to win on this occasion because they would have made history by winning it 3 times in a row, unfortunately they lost to a wonderful England team so I was disappointed.

"I've always supported the All Blacks, they're my favourite rugby team, although I'm a passionate lover of my country, there's no getting round the fact that the All Blacks are the greatest rugby team ever."

Wallace achieved international recognition when he joined quiz show The Chase in 2009, which was the culmination of his passion for quizzing.

"It opened so many doors for me; sometimes I can't believe how far quizzing has taken me," he said.

Wallace is also a lawyer and part-time lecturer, but is undoubtedly more renowned for his trivia chops - he was ranked 268th in the World Quizzing Championships in 2012.

His primary engagement in New Zealand is to host the 20th annual New Zealand Pub Quiz Championships, organised by the quiz company Believe It Or Not.