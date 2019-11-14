After ice-cream brand Streets was forced to remove an ad that said ice-cream makes you happy because one numpty complained to the Advertising Standards Authority declaring it was "extremely irresponsible" given obesity and mental health issues in New Zealand, Vegemite's makers must surely be in the firing line for this?

'Black Mirror' is here

The new credit card from tech giant Apple is being investigated after a cardholder's tweet about his wife's credit limit went viral. American businessman David Heinemeier Hansson tweeted that the Apple Card is sexist after the card's "black box" algorithm had given him 20 times the

What was your harshest rejection?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Blocked drain

Jumbo botanicals

Kris Kristofferson playlist

Related articles: