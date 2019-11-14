After ice-cream brand Streets was forced to remove an ad that said ice-cream makes you happy because one numpty complained to the Advertising Standards Authority declaring it was "extremely irresponsible" given obesity and mental health issues in New Zealand, Vegemite's makers must surely be in the firing line for this?

'Black Mirror' is here

The new credit card from tech giant Apple is being investigated after a cardholder's tweet about his wife's credit limit went viral. American businessman David Heinemeier Hansson tweeted that the Apple Card is sexist after the card's "black box" algorithm had given him 20 times the credit limit of his wife, even though they file joint tax returns and she has a higher credit score. Apple customer service agents were unable to explain the disparity but blamed it on the algorithm that determines an applicant's credit-worthiness. A "black box" algorithm refers to artificial intelligence systems whose decisions cannot be explained. (Yahoo.com)

What was your harshest rejection?

1. One time, a super-charming guy I had a crush on took me out to dinner a few times, invited me to a swanky gala, had me over for Thanksgiving, and then introduced me to his buddy as "a girl I wish was my sister".

2. I once went speed dating and I was the only guy who showed up. There were 14 women. All 14 chose to stay single than go out on a date with me.

3. My fiance bought a house without telling me. I took that as a subtle hint.

4. My friend went with a guy and afterwards he said: "This is so weird for me. I've never had a one-night stand before!"

Blocked drain

Blocked, of Takapuna, writes: "How many readers recognise this drain? In fact it's in Takapuna but I bet there are a lot all over Auckland."

Jumbo botanicals

The makers of a South African gin infused with elephant dung say the drink offers a variety of fruit and flowers eaten by the animals. The creators came up with the idea when they learned that elephants digest less than a third of the fruits and flora they eat. "As a consequence, in the elephant dung, you get the most amazing variety of these botanicals," they said.

Kris Kristofferson playlist

Tony is desperate to know if anyone who attended Kris Kristofferson's concert last month made a list of the songs he sang. "There's one lovely song he performed that I've never heard before and I would really like to know the title."