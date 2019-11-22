SWAGGER OF THIEVES (Vimeo)

Julian Boshier's 2017 documentary charts the turbulent trajectory of notorious Kiwi rock outfit Head Like a Hole.

A decade in the making, Swagger of Thieves has been hailed as one of the most insightful music documentaries ever made and a Kiwi filmmaking gem.

After bursting on to the New Zealand music scene in the 90s, the Wellington group quickly earned a reputation for their wild ways and recklessly unhinged live shows.

HLAH eventually burned out through substance abuse and infighting before frontman Nigel "Booga" Beazley and guitarist Nigel Regan worked to reform the band in 2009.

