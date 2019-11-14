Moby has shocked his social media followers by revealing a dozen new tattoos that he has added to his collection of body ink.

The musician took to Instagram to share a photo of his new tattoos – which combined spell the words "animal" and "rights" in large letters down each of his arms.



"As November is my 32 year vegan anniversary i thought i'd get a tattoo (well, technically 12 tattoos) to celebrate," he wrote in the accompanying caption.

"I'm a vegan animal rights activist for many reasons, but ultimately because i believe at the core of my being that every animal has the right to live their own life, according to their own will."

The 54-year-old added the hashtags "#veganforlife" and "#animal rights" and thanked celebrity tattooist Kat Von D and her High Voltage Studio in Los Angeles for the new ink.

But the new body art has divided opinion amongst his followers, with some congratulating Moby and others questioning the wisdom in getting the tattoos done.

"Yeah! Hero!" replied one fan, and another chimed in with "F*** yeah!", while several more gave their approval with flame and 100% emojis.



Others were less than impressed.



"Oh nooooo," wrote one person, with another commenting: "This is actually very unfortunate."

"This screams midlife crisis, what sorta tattoo is that," wrote a third.

The giant new tattoos now complement the "vegan for life" ink he had penned on the right side of his neck in September.

Moby also revealed that tattoo in an Instagram post which he accompanied with a caption explaining: "I've been a vegan for almost 32 years, so getting this tattoo seemed like a pretty safe bet.



"Also, working for animal rights and animal liberation is my life's work."

The new ink comes after Moby released his biography in May, titled Then It All Fell Apart.

The book detailed his struggles to get sober after years of substance abuse which led to his increasingly erratic behaviour.

He came in for criticism after he claimed in the book that he had been in a relationship with Hollywood star Natalie Portman, which she strongly denied.

The controversy deepened when he expressed his confusion as to why Portman would deny their involvement, which only increased the amount of criticism towards him on social media.

Eventually he relented, issuing an apology on Instagram, in which he acknowledged that he should have sought Portman's permission before the book went to print.