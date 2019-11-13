Twitter flew into a state of confusion when Justice Minister Andrew Little briefly changed his handle to "Andrew Daddy Thicc Snacc Little" this morning, prompting concerns he'd been hacked.
It wasn't a hack. It wasn't even a mistake. It was the work of ZM host Vaughan Smith.
He and the ZM crew were discussing a letter from the Ministry of Justice on air, but things took a wild turn when Vaughan mentioned Andrew Little, saying:
"Andrew Little's the Minister of Justice and daddy's got a beard."
He then went on: "Andrew Little is a thicc snacc, a daddy thicc snacc... You're a thick snack with two C's. Daddy might be 'Little' in name but he's big in nature."
And it didn't end there.
Vaughan then went on to tweet Little saying: "Mornin' Daddy Thicc Snacc", to which the Justice Minsiter replied "Mornin'," with a winking emoji - an exchange which left followers understandably perplexed.
One wrote: "Do you... do you know what those words mean andrew?" While others simply let pictures speak 1000 words:
A spokesperson for Little has since confirmed the name change was deliberate and was just a temporary bit of fun.
Fans have certainly been amused, taking to Twitter to share their takes.