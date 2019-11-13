Twitter flew into a state of confusion when Justice Minister Andrew Little briefly changed his handle to "Andrew Daddy Thicc Snacc Little" this morning, prompting concerns he'd been hacked.

It wasn't a hack. It wasn't even a mistake. It was the work of ZM host Vaughan Smith.

Photo / Twitter

He and the ZM crew were discussing a letter from the Ministry of Justice on air, but things took a wild turn when Vaughan mentioned Andrew Little, saying:

"Andrew Little's the Minister of Justice and daddy's got a beard."

Advertisement

He then went on: "Andrew Little is a thicc snacc, a daddy thicc snacc... You're a thick snack with two C's. Daddy might be 'Little' in name but he's big in nature."

And it didn't end there.

Vaughan then went on to tweet Little saying: "Mornin' Daddy Thicc Snacc", to which the Justice Minsiter replied "Mornin'," with a winking emoji - an exchange which left followers understandably perplexed.

Mornin’ 😉 — Andrew Little (@AndrewLittleMP) November 13, 2019

One wrote: "Do you... do you know what those words mean andrew?" While others simply let pictures speak 1000 words:

A spokesperson for Little has since confirmed the name change was deliberate and was just a temporary bit of fun.

Fans have certainly been amused, taking to Twitter to share their takes.

Chlöe Swarbrick: I am the true minister of memes and millennials; did you hear me say 'ok boomer' in Parliament?



Andrew 'Daddy Thicc Snacc' Little: Hold my avocado on toast — Jason Walls (@Jasonwalls92) November 13, 2019

I thought this was a joke at first, but now that I know @AndrewLittleMP genuinely did this he has my full and unequivocal support #AndrewforPM #nzpol #daddythiccsnacc pic.twitter.com/1YhESwnVW9 — Luke Redward (@lwredward) November 13, 2019