A pornographic version of the much-loved cooking show The Great British Bake Off has left TV bosses fuming, unable to pull the porn parody from the screens due to copyright law.

The Great British Bonk Off, which sees hosts Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood given a seedy makeover as Mary Cherry and Paul Hardywood, features explicit sex scenes.

The bootleg version introduces smut into the previously chaste activities of beating eggs, whipping cream and handling a perfectly-risen soufflé, much to the dismay of UK broadcaster Channel 4.

The new version is not family friendly. Photo / Supplied

In one tacky scene, Paul Hardywood, played by adult entertainer Ben Dover, is seen underneath a competitor's apron as they handle a "showstopper" challenge.

Another sees Mary Cherry, played by Rebecca More, grope a female baker while she whisks.

Channel 4 told The Times: "These films have not been made with our prior knowledge or approval."

Mary Cherry and Paul Hardywood from The Great British Bonk Off. Photo / Supplied

Parodies like The Great British Bonk Off are protected by a 2014 amendment to the UK Copyright, Designs and Patents Act.

The parody is produced by online subscription service Zaucey, which has also produced adult versions of the hit series The Bodyguard and Gogglebox.

They've also tried their hand at below-the-belt political commentary with the raunchy title Hard Brexxxit.

Anna Kieran, co-founder of Zaucey, told The Times: "They're just a bit of fun."

"We often look at what's happening in the media and draw inspiration."