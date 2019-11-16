Teuila Blakely has had to wait a long time for the rest of New Zealand to calm down so that she can fire up. 

"A lot of people aren't going to like what I have to say," she predicts of the book she's writing about being single. 

It will be a Sex and the City type read, only non-fiction. 

"I think a lot of people are going to love what I have to say, but there will be an inevitable negative backlash."

But Blakely is pushing forward.

 "I can deal with this."

The 44-year-old,

