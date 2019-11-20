Each week we invite music lovers to share the songs that have soundtracked their lives. This week, we speak to author and former music exec Murray Thom, whose new book Eat, Drink and be Murray came out on Monday.

Nathan Haines - Court and Spark

I grew up in Allum St in Kohimarama and our neighbours were the Lawrys. Every day after school I would go and play snooker on their dad's full-size table and the Lawry boys would always play the latest albums from their extensive record collection - lots of Van Morrison and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. We also listened to a lot of Joni Mitchell and, when I had the privilege of collaborating with Nathan Haines on his Music for Cocktail Lovers album, he recorded Court and Spark. Nathan's rendition of this classic song is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.