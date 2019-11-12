The Chase host Bradley Walsh has announced there will be a new Chaser joining the team of formiddable quiz-masters on the show.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Walsh discussed what was in store for the show's upcoming 14th season, revealing: "We've got a brand new Chaser coming into another new series now so it just goes on and on."

A spokesperson for the show confirmed the new casting to Express, saying the new Chaser would "be revealed in due course".

When the show began in 2009, only Mark "The Beast" Labbett and Shaun "The Dark Destroyer" Wallace stood between the contestants and their bid to take home some cash.

The Governess, Anne Hegerty joined in 2010 and Paul "The Sinnerman" Sinha joined in 2011, with the fifth chaser, Jenny "The Vixen" Ryan rounding out the team in 2015.

With the new Chaser joining the team, it seems The Chase's hugely successful 10-year-run is only gaining strength as we head into a new decade.

Speaking about what makes the show so popular and successful, Walsh told Good Morning Britain: "Look, it's a great format. We have great fun. We don't really use auto-cue. As soon as we press the juice button to go, we fly with it and we play the game.

"That's what's brilliant about the show. It's accessible and people love it. It's really taken on board."